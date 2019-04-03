Bryleigh Price struck out nine batters and led the H.L. Bourgeois softball team to a 3-1 District 7-5A victory over rival Terrebonne High on Tuesday afternoon in Gray.

Caitlyn Bueche drove in two runs for H.L. Bourgeois, which improved to 8-13-1 and to 3-2 in district and Kameron Davis added another RBI with a stand-up triple.

Terrebonne fell to 5-16 and to 1-5 in district.

TUESDAY’S SOFTBALL CAPSULES

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 17, THIBODAUX 2

At Mathews, the Lady Trojans rocked Thibodaux to improve to 11-14 overall and to 4-1 in District 7-5A.

Leaders at the plate for Central Lafourche were Magen Caro (triple), McKenzie Champagne (two RBIs), Kinslee Ross (triple, two RBIs), Maddie Hebert (three RBIs), Kayla Jennies (two RBIs) and Morgan Theriot (two RBIs).

Hebert (four innings, earned run, strikeout, two hits, four walks, two hits) got the win in the circle for the Lady Trojans.

Thibodaux fell to 5-14 and to 1-5 in district.

ELLENDER 6, SOUTH LAFOURCHE 3

At Houma, Autumn Vanzandt (five innings, three strikeouts), Jaedyn Falgout (inning) and Madison Hendon (inning) all worked in the circle for the Lady Patriots, who improved to 7-13 overall and to 1-4 in District 7-4A.

Ellender scored all six runs in the final two innings and got a homer in the sixth from Macey Bourg.

Offensive leaders for the Lady Patriots were Ashlea Verdin (two hits), J’Lisha Holly (two hits), Hendon (two hits, two RBIs), Bourg (three RBIs) and Falgout (two hits).

Riley Boss suffered the loss in the circle for the Lady Trojans after allowing 12 hits, striking out three and walking two and offensive leaders for South Lafourche included Claire Chiasson (2-for-3, double, single), Alivia Vizier (triple), Allie Fournier (double), Madelyn Bourgeois (double), Bailey Melancon (single) and Liza Derosia (single).

ASSUMPTION 4, SOUTH TERREBONNE 1

At Bourg, Lindsey Gros (double, two RBIs) and Brooke Barcelona (two RBIs) drove in all the runs for the Lady Mustangs and Abbey Aysen (complete game, no earned runs, five hits, seven strikeouts, walk) picked up the victory in the circle as the Lady Mustangs improved to 13-12 overall and to 5-1 in District 7-4A.

South Terrebonne fell to 4-23 and to 3-2 in district.

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 9, MORGAN CITY 3

At Morgan City, the Lady Terriers improved to 11-13 overall and to 4-1 in District 7-4A while Morgan City dropped to 7-12 and to 2-3 in district.

ASCENSION CATHOLIC 9, E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC 1

At Donaldsonville, Scout Blades had a solo homer for the Lady Cardinals and Bella Breaud added a double as the Lady Cardinals fell to 12-13 with the nondistrict loss.

Ascension Catholic improved to 14-12 overall.

CENTRAL OF BATON ROUGE 13, ST. JAMES 10

At Central, St. James fell to 9-13 overall with the nondistrict loss and Central improved to 17-5.

At the plate for St. James, Kiri Parker had four hits, including a homer, two doubles and three RBIs, Trystan Tregre had three hits, two doubles and three RBIs and Chakirrious Parker had three hits, a homer and an RBI.