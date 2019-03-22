Limited to the scope of Wednesday night, Dillon Belle’s first home run of 2019 ultimately didn’t make much difference to the Nicholls baseball team.

Taking the first pitch of the sixth inning over the right-field wall was a satisfying response to LSU tying the game with a 2-run rally in the fifth, but the Tigers simply retied the game an inning later and eventually stole a 5-4 walk-off victory in the bottom of the 10th.

At best, all Belle’s efforts did was delay what felt inevitable against a national power that beat the Colonels 27 out of the past 29 games — now 28 out of the past 30.

What that home run could mean for Nicholls’ season, coach Seth Thibodeaux hopes, is a completely different story.

Wednesday night marked the ninth time this season a game involving Nicholls was settled by a single run. Of those nine, six didn’t go the way Nicholls would have liked.

Considering the Colonels (11-11 overall) only played 22 games so far with another 32 to go in the regular season, it’s reasonable for Nicholls to start feeling a little frustration at the plate.

But if players like Belle find their swing in time for the Colonels to push through the meat of their conference schedule, those one-run games may soon swing the other way.

Until then, the struggles are likely to continue.

"Our RBI guys have to get RBIs and our table setters have to be on base," Thibodeaux said. "We’re trying to get Dillon Belle going. Our team isn’t going to win until he hits. And I’m not putting pressure on him, that’s what he was recruited here to do. But hopefully last night got him going."

Belle, like several Colonels at various times this season, is in a bit of a slump.

The junior designated hitter/catcher is hitting .210 this season, the lowest of the everyday starters. His home run Wednesday night was only his second hit of any kind in almost three weeks.

Leadoff man Ethan Valdez has been an adequate hitter for most of the year with a .259 average, but Thibodeaux is looking for more. His on base percentage is sixth on the team at .371, which limits his runs scored to just 11 so far. When he crossed the plate Wednesday night it was only his second in the past 10 games.

So more often than not, Nicholls isn’t getting runners on base by the time heavy hitters like Alec Paz or Austin France step to the plate in the middle of the lineup.

That forced Nicholls to play around with its order the past few weeks, shifting Dane Simon up from the No. 6 spot where Thibodeaux would like him to the top half of the lineup in the hope of generating more base runners early.

Simon hit leadoff for several games where he’s the favorite to take over next season once Valdez graduates, but Wednesday night he was in the three hole after Belle moved to the No. 2 spot so he could see a few more fastballs.

For at least one night, it seemed to work.

"I’ve made some adjustments with my stance and my mentality at the plate. I’ve been a little more aggressive," Belle said. "I’m just trying to be a team player in here and get it done and win some games."

Simon is the surprise of the season so far, taking a big step from his freshman season into one of the most well-rounded hitters.

As of Wednesday night, his 21 runs scored leads the team and his 13 RBIs is tied for second. He’s hitting a .296 average with a team high .459 OBP and .924 OPS.

But it isn’t enough by himself, even with Colonels pitchers keeping most games low-scoring affairs.

Thibodeaux circled Valdez, Simon and designated hitter Champ Davison as three players who have to get on base more often as the Colonels’ three best base stealers.

A prime example is Davison pinch hitting for Belle against LSU in the 10th inning as Nicholls tried to put some pressure on the base, only for Davison to send a ground ball to third base for an easy out.

"It’s just getting back to the fundamentals a bit and not letting the moment get too big," Simon said. "If we just do what we do in the first few innings and last few innings, then we win a lot of those ball games."

Making matters tougher for Nicholls are injuries continuing to plague the team through the first month.

Second baseman Ivan Prejean is slowly returning to his old self after missing the first few weeks due to having a cyst removed on his wrist that prevented him from swinging a bat for a while. He’s hitting .208 in his first eight games back with three runs and an RBI.

But the man who took Prejean’s place during his absence, Nathan Tribble, is officially done for the season after a labrum injury will require surgery, the team confirmed this week.

Tribble was on his way to becoming a solid offensive contributor before his injury, starting the year 8 of 29 with nine RBIs.

"Ultimately there’s a certain spot for each guy in the lineup that he has to excel in and they have to do that," Thibodeaux said. "We’re still working. We’re still becoming the offensive club we want to be.

"I know the pieces are there."

SOFTBALL ON THE ROAD AGAIN

After almost two full weeks since their last game, the Colonels softball team (12-13 overall, 2-1 SLC) will finally play another softball game this weekend on a road trip to Abilene Christian.

Nicholls missed last week’s Southland match up after Incarnate Word was forced to reschedule its visit to Thibodaux due to a team illness. The last time Nicholls played was in an 8-0 loss to No. 10 Louisiana-Lafayette on Mar. 13.

The Colonels open the weekend with doubleheader slated to start at 5 p.m. today with a noon finale on Saturday.

The Incarnate Word series was rescheduled for Apr. 9-10 in Thibodaux.