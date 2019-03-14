The Bayou-area tradition lives on at UNO women’s basketball.

First there was Houma native Randi Brown who ran through the Southland Conference as one of the most prolific scorers in league history.

Now the Privateers claim sophomore Dionjhae Thomas and freshman Traya Bruce as major contributors when UNO opens Southland Conference Tournament play today against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Thomas is the young defensive leader of the team while Bruce is developing into an outside shooting threat.

But the most exciting part is what the two have to offer in their future.

“Everybody knows Randi (Brown) coming from their area, but I think these two ladies have held their own and are making their own path coming from the bayou area,” UNO coach Keeshawn Davenport said. “They’re still growing and we’re still growing as a team. That makes me believe, if they can do this as a sophomore and a freshman, the future is extremely bright.”

Thomas is coming into her own as a college player after walking onto UNO as a freshman.

She earned her scholarship this past summer during the team’s annual retreat when Davenport had everyone write down something positive to say about each of their teammates and then they would read it aloud.

When it was Thomas’ turn, she found a card from Davenport giving her the news.

It was a special moment for the Thibodaux native who needed the boost of confidence after coming up from Houma Christian High School. She always had confidence in her defense, but this gave her the extra push to become the leader she knew she could be.

Going into the postseason, Thomas scored 88 points, 31 steals, 52 rebounds and 26 assists. She’s started 21 of the 26 games she played this year.

“When I came into the summer of my sophomore year, I started to work hard,” Thomas said. “I knew I needed that scholarship, so every day I came in and worked and communicated and tried to push myself and everybody else on the team. I knew I was going to get that scholarship.

“It gave me confidence in myself. I’m a little timid on offense, but defense is my key. On offense I have to get more confidence. I got the scholarship, but I’m focused on winning with my team now.”

Bruce didn’t have to wait anytime to find her place on the court.

In fact, if anything, Davenport is desperate to get her more involved with the offense after starting all but one game this season.

In her first return to Bayou Country earlier this month when UNO came to Nicholls in what felt like a homecoming reunion with how many family and friends made the short trip from Cut Off, Bruce shot 2 of 3 from the field for six points. With 45 made 3-pointers this season, she’s established herself as the Privateers’ sharpshooter from the perimeter.

She said it was fun being back in Stopher Gym after having gone to camps in Thibodaux all through high school.

“When I came in it was tough at first with the conditioning and the court is a little bigger and everything is faster,” Bruce said. “But after a few weeks and with my teammates there to support me, I was able to transition well. ON the court it’s just about having that confidence to be able to knock down open shots and play.”

Bruce and Thomas may once again meet up with their hometown college team Nicholls in the postseason.

The winner of today's game plays the No. 3 Colonels on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in Katy, Texas.