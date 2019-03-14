The Assumption High softball team slipped past South Lafourche 8-7 in the District 7-4A opener for both teams on Wednesday in Napoleonville.

The Lady Mustangs improved to 6-5 overall and to 1-0 on district, while the Lady Tarpons fell to 5-3 on the season and 0-1 in district.

Shelbie Mabile (two strikeouts), Abbey Aysen (three strikeouts) and Raegan Alleman (two strikeouts) all pitched for the Lady Mustangs, who were led at the plate by Alleman (triple, double, single, two RBIs), Alise Aysen (three hits, three RBIs) and Brooke Barcelona (three hits, RBI, double).

Leaders at the plate for the Lady Tarpons were Alivia Vizier (3-for-3, double, two singles), Madelyn Bourgeois (3-for-3, double, two singles), Bailey Melancon (triple, single), Allie Fournier (two singles), Issy Danos (two singles) and Claire Chiasson (single).

Riley Boss started in the circle for South Lafourche and Bourgeois (three strikeouts) also pitched for the Lady Tarpons.

WEDNESDAY’S SOFTBALL CAPSULES

PLAQUEMINE 10,

THIBODAUX 9

At Thibodaux, the Lady Tigers fell to 2-4 on the season with the nondistrict loss and Plaquemine improved to 2-8 on the season.

Leaders at the plate for the Lady Tigers included Madison Bonvillain (three RBIs), Paige Alleman (two RBIs), Kyla Porche (three hits) and Lacey Richard (three hits).

ELLENDER 14,

HIGGINS 13

At Marrero, Madison Hendon went five innings in the circle for Ellender and Autumn Vanzandt worked two as the Lady Patriots improved to 2-6 overall with the nondistrict win.

Macey Bourg (two homers), Arianna Deaver (homer), J’Lisha Holly (two singles) and Jaci Jenkins (two singles) led the Lady Patriots at the plate.

Higgins fell to 5-5 on the season.