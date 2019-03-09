Daniel Regis doesn’t know what to think about today.

On the one hand, he knows he should be sad about the final home game of his college career at Nicholls.

On the other, he can't really let himself think about that unless he wants today to be his final college basketball game period.

The Colonels will hold the traditional Senior Day ceremony for Regis, Gavin Peppers and Jeremiah Jefferson prior to their game against Southeastern Louisiana with a brief presentation at mid court.

But 60 seconds later the three seniors have to be able to put all of their personal feeling behind them and focus on what is a win or go home scenario for the Colonels.

There is only one path for Nicholls to reach the Southland Conference Tournament next week and that involves Stephen F. Austin losing to Sam Houston State and Northwestern State upsetting Central Arkansas. If that happens, and the Colonels topple the Lions, Regis, Peppers and Jefferson all get to see another day.

So there’s not a whole lot of time to start feeling sentimental.

"I’m just focused on wining this game and hoping the other teams lose," Regis said. "I’m thinking ahead and trying to get in the tournament. It would be a really good night if we win, but it would be a really sad night if we do lose because it’s my last game here and I’ll never play college basketball again."

Nothing about Saturday will come easy. That’s why the intense focus on the game is so important.

Nicholls (13-17 overall, 6-11 in the SLC) previously lost to SLU (16-14 overall, 12-5 in the SLC) earlier this season in a devastating 21-point loss on the road in which the Colonels struggled from start to finish.

Colonels coach Austin Claunch took the blame for the defeat, saying Nicholls came out with too much zone defense when they’re built more for man to man.

Unfortunately for Nicholls, the Lions are one of the hottest teams in the league, winning 8 out of their last 9.

"It’s Game 7. We say it all the time, but it really is (today)," Claunch said. "It’s the same mentality we’ve had all year. It’s not like we need to do anything different or be superhuman. We just need to play our best ball. When we do that, I think we’ve shown we can compete with anybody in this league."

Regis is the only one of the seniors who return from last year’s team that won a split of the Southland regular season championship with Southeastern.

Peppers transferred in from Central Michigan while Jefferson is from Jackson State in Mississippi. Regis himself is a second-year transfer out of Gillette College out of Wyoming and is one of only three players who returned from 2017-18.

But that doesn’t mean Jefferson and Peppers are any less invested in a place they spent the last year of their lives.

Jefferson has been one of the biggest offenses sparks the past month with four straight games with 20 or more points.

Peppers, however, is listed as questionable for Saturday with a lingering knee injury suffered in December. He’s also been a key starter for Nicholls with 13.8 points per game.

"It’s just another game," Jefferson said. "I know it might be my last game, but hopefully it’s not. Go in there and try to win and see if we can get the other games to go our way, too. Just take it as another game."