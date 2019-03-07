MOBILE, Ala. – The University of South Alabama baseball team scored three unanswered runs to defeat Nicholls 6-3 on Wednesday night at Stanky Field.



USA (5-5 overall) broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the sixth with a run, and added a pair of runs in the seventh inning en route to its fifth win of the season.

The Colonels fell to 7-7 overall.

GAME FACTS

• Nicholls State pushed across the game's first run in the top of the first inning on a two-out RBI single to center field by Austin France.

• South Alabama answered in the bottom of the first inning when Wells Davis delivered a two-out RBI single through the right side of the infield to score Ethan Wilson and tie the game at 1-1.

• The Colonels responded in the top of the fourth when Champ Davison singled to lead off the inning, and later scored on a sacrifice fly to left field by Chris Sandberg for a 2-1 advantage.

• USA answered in the bottom of the fourth on a two-out RBI single to left field by Bennett Shell that scored Santi Montiel, who reached on a one-out walk earlier in the inning. Ethan Wilson followed with an RBI single through the right side of the infield to score Michael Sandle, who singled earlier in the inning, for a 3-2 Jaguar advantage. Carter Perkins drew a two-out walk to load the bases for Felix Aberouette,

• Nicholls State tied the game 3-3 in the top of the fifth on a sacrifice fly to left field off the bat of Ethan Valdez.

• USA took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out RBI single to right field by Perkins that scored Sandle, who led off the inning with a single.

• The Jags loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh following a one-out single by Kaleb DeLaTorre, and consecutive walks from Sandle and Brandon Auerbach. Shell and Wilson followed with back-to-back walks to plate DeLaTorre and Sandle to double the Jaguar lead at 6-3.