A number of local baseball and softball teams competed in jamboree exhibitions on Saturday.

Here are scores from those games.

BASEBALL

In baseball, Covenant Christian Academy defeated South Terrebonne 5-3, H.L. Bourgeois defeated Ellender 10-2 and Terrebonne beat Houma Christian School at the Terrebonne Parish Jamboree held at Ellender High.

Also at the Brothers of the Sacred Heart Jamboree at Catholic High in Baton Rouge, Vandebilt Catholic tied Catholic High 2-2 and lost to E.D. White Catholic 9-0.

SOFTBALL

In softball at the Terrebonne Parish Jamboree in Houma, Houma Christian School lost to South Lafourche 2-1 and beat Ellender 6-2, Terrebonne and Ellender tied 1-1, H.L. Bourgeois beat Vandebilt 2-1 and beat South Terrebonne 1-0, Vandebilt beat Terrebonne 7-1 and South Terrebonne lost 3-2 to South Lafourche.

Check Monday’s issues of The Courier or Daily Comet or houmatoday.com or dailycomet.com for a baseball and softball jamboree roundup of teams from Lafourche Parish, along with Assumption and St. James high schools.