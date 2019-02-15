As he walked out of the event room at the Thibodaux Regional Medical Wellness Center, Ethan Valdez reached into his pocket and took out his phone.

When he read the notification, he couldn’t help but smile at its message.

“You have been added to the No. 11 group message.”

Only a few minutes earlier Valdez was called on stage at the Nicholls baseball First Pitch Banquet by coach Seth Thibodeaux for a surprise announcement.

Instead of the No. 3 jersey Valdez wore for the past three years, he’d been honored with the jersey of former Colonels star Darryl Hamilton.

Valdez never met Hamilton in person.

He was killed in an apparent murder-suicide at the hand of his girlfriend in Pearland, Texas, in 2015.

But Valdez knows what the No. 11 jersey means to Nicholls. All Colonels do.

Hamilton was the pride of Nicholls baseball, playing 13 years in professional leagues and later proving to be a successful broadcaster analyst, doing work for MLB Network and others. He was smart and fun to be around and a hard worker and the quintessential example of what it meant to be a good leader.

For Thibodeaux, Hamilton was everything he wants his players to aspire to be.

It’s been four years since Hamilton died and four years since the Colonels wore the initials “DH” on their hats. Now with Valdez continuing the tradition, it’s been three years that Hamilton’s No. 11 jersey was passed down to the team leader that best embodies the spirit of Darryl Hamilton’s legacy at Nicholls.

For the 2019 Colonels, no player was a better fit than their senior shortstop, four-year starter and team captain.

“To hear the stories about Darryl and how he was as a person on and off the field,” Valdez said, “For me to be able to say I represent that, you cannot beat that feeling. It’s like, ‘Wow, you want me to represent him?’

“We have a No. 11 group message and they just told me to enjoy it.”

Thibodeaux spent a year after Hamilton’s death deciding what would be the proper way to honor someone who was such an inspiration to his program.

With close consultation with Hamilton’s brother John, a former Nicholls basketball player himself, Thibodeaux landed on the idea of passing down Hamilton’s No. 11 jersey each season to a deserving player.

Picking which player is to receive the jersey each season, though that takes a little more time.

Thibodeaux began his search for the 2019 recipient sometime back in October of 2018. He relies on an informal committee of sorts to narrow down a list of candidates that includes former No. 11s Morales and Justin Holt, along with several other coaches, former players and various team supporters.

Once he settled on a few options, Thibodeaux reached out to Nicholls professors and counselors and other people in the community to get a full picture of the player’s character.

He then runs the selection by John Hamilton for final approval.

Through it all, Valdez was the unanimous selection for the No. 11 jersey.

“(Valdez) would definitely have his vote to wear it,” Thibodeaux said. “He really exemplifies what DH was and his pride in his school and his pride to be a leader and his smile every day. When he walks into this ballpark he gets to do this. It’s a treat for him every single day.”

Wearing the No. 11 jersey carries with it a certain level of expectation both on the field and as a leader.

Valdez was named a team captain for the 2019 season long before being awarded Hamilton’s number thanks, in part, to the fact he’s one of only a handful of returning starters from last season.

But now he is the unquestioned leader of the team and that can come with certain added pressures.

Valdez doesn't approach the job with that kind of mentality, though. He believes the No. 11 jersey makes it easier to take command the dugout, especially with a group as green as what the Colonels will debut tonight in the season opener against Southern Illinois.

“It brought the best out of me as a player and a leader,” Morales said of his time in No. 11. “It’s crazy how wearing a number can impact your life in a way, and I think that’s what it did for me.”

Hamilton was a stickler for the fundamentals of the game. It’s another reason Nicholls chose him to honor as an example of doing the little things right to win games and build success.

Hamilton rarely struck out in his MLB career and drew a significant number of walks during his pro career. In 1992 he stole 41 bases for the Milwaukee Brewers and still holds the American League record for consecutive errorless chances (541) and errorless games (229) to this day.

He finished his playing career in 2001 with a batting average of .291, 51 homers and 454 RBIs.

All of this despite the fact Hamilton did not play high school baseball growing up at University Lab in Baton Rouge and walked on to Nicholls before later earning a scholarship.

But through it all, Hamilton stayed in close contact with his college program, supporting the team and giving speeches to players whenever he could. Just before he died, Hamilton was able to spend some time with Nicholls players, getting to meet Morales and Holt who would later wear the jersey in his honor.

“He always knew how important he was to the University and in particular the baseball program,” John Hamilton said. “I think that’s the reason why he always came back. He knew that was important. He knew he was thought of in a very favorable light and wanted to make she they knew that he appreciated that.

“As for what they’ve done now, he’d be floored. He’d be humbled.”

John Hamilton took up his brother’s mantle at Nicholls. He tries to make it back to Thibodaux a least once a year to watch the team, maybe give a speech or two and meet the newest No. 11.

He has not spoken to Valdez since the announcement but said he approves of the decision after talking to Thibodeaux and learning a little about him.

Darryl Hamilton’s sons are getting older and growing up in Houston now. Just like their father, they’re baseball players. Thibodeaux said he’d love to get them to Nicholls when they’re old enough.

John believes his brother would be proud to see where Nicholls has come these past few years and would love the program Thibodeaux has built.

In the years just before he died, Hamilton developed a bit of a saying that John thinks about often. At the time, he hated it.

Now, it gives him comfort whenever he thinks about his brother.

“If I don’t live to have a very long life, I can tell you I’ve had a great life up to this point.”