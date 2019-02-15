LYNN HAVEN — With starting center Keyziyah Spivey-Simms on the bench with four fouls and senior point guard and top scorer Kiara Byrd joining her after picking up a technical foul with Godby clinging to a two-point lead with just over six minutes to play, the Cougars’ season was in a precarious place in a hostile environment.

Godby weathered the storm, however, and as a result the Cougars will get another shot at their arch rival Rickards in the next round. The Cougars held off Bay 67-62 Thursday night in the Region 1-6A quarterfinal contest at Mowat Middle School, improving to 14-10 and ending the Tornadoes’ season at 17-8.

Cougars coach Chelsea Johnson said she preaches toughness and togetherness to her girls in the face of adversity and they showed just that in Thursday’s victory.

"The hugest thing we talk to the girls about is mental toughness, especially with the playoffs here," she said. "We don’t like technical fouls and things like that; we always talk about keeping our heads and we didn’t display that at that moment, but the biggest thing is always fighting back. We tell them that punching bags don’t move but fighters do, and we fought back and I was proud of that."

Byrd finished with 20 points to lead the Cougars and Lashaydra Crumity added 17 points on five 3-pointers. Amarni Williams also scored 11 points. Christionna Faison was the top scorer for Bay with 23 points, followed by Nakobie White with 17 points, and Keshona Robinson with 10.

It was a bitter loss for the Tornadoes, who were coming off of the emotional high of defeating rival Mosley in last week’s District 1 championship. Bay coach Deidre Powell said it was an emotional locker room after the game, but said she was still thankful for the success of a season that started with she and her players having to search for places to practice in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

"They are devastated," she said of the Bay players. "They worked so hard. We were blessed with this season. We’ve come a long way. We didn’t expect to make it here, so to get here was a privilege for us. I think that we still represented Bay High well and that’s what we wanted to do."

It was a game of momentum swings throughout, with a string of Bay turnovers late in the second quarter allowing Godby to finish the first half on a 7-0 run to take a 34-27 lead.

The Tornadoes fought back to tie the game at 35-35 after Faison scored back to back buckets in transition, but the Cougars again answered with an 8-1 run to close the quarter, with a pair of baskets by Williams and a three from Crumity helping them take a 46-38 lead.

An 8-2 run by Bay featuring five points from White to start the fourth narrowed the margin to 48-46 when Byrd went to the bench after getting a technical for arguing a foul call with 6:22 to play.

Godby could only hold the lead for the next minute until an offensive rebound and putback by Robinson followed by a quick steal by Kamiya Gillis and basket by Faison put Bay in front 52-51 with just over five minutes remaining.

A 3-pointer from Kimaniy Dorsey put the Cougars back up for good at 54-52, with a floater by Crumity extending the margin to five at 57-52 with 3:07 to play.

A driving basket by Faison and a 3-pointer from White cut the deficit to 65-62 with 31.3 seconds left, and the Tornadoes got the ball back after a traveling violation was called against Byrd with 10.3 seconds on the clock.

Faison drove into the lane for a shot but was blocked by Spivey-Simms, who got the ball out to Byrd for a fast-break layup as time expired.

"I’m super impressed with this team," Johnson said. "We’ve had so much adversity, been up and down, had kids tonight with the flu and injuries, so to come on the road and get a huge playoff win like this, I’m extremely proud of them."

GODBY (67)

Allen 0 0-0 0, Dorsey 1 2-4 5, Nobles 2 1-3 5, Williams 5 0-1 11, Byrd 9 2-4 20, Chambers 1 0-1 2, Crumity 6 0-2 17, Olivier 0 0-0 0, Spivey-Simms 3 1-2 7. Totals: 27 6-17 67.

BAY (62)

Lopez 2 0-0 4, White 4 8-14 17, Smith 1 2-6 4, Gillis 0 0-0 0, Faison 10 3-9 23, Trammell 1 1-2 4, King 0 0-0 0, Smiley 0 0-0 0, Robinson 4 2-3 10. Totals: 22 16-34 62.

Godby 15 19 12 21 — 67

Bay 16 11 11 24 — 62

3-point field goals: Godby 7 (Crumity 5, Dorsey, Williams), Bay 2 (White, Trammell). Total fouls: Godby 23, Bay 17. Fouled out: White, Alla. Technical fouls: Byrd.