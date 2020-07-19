The pictures of the 15 members of the West Alabama Bar Association on the front page of the News on July 3 discussing the sacrifices Americans have made for our freedoms are an assault on our health. They are not social-distancing and only 40% are wearing masks. The same front page headline states that "Cases rise in youth amid reports of 'COVID parties' ". Party on, West Alabama Bar Association!

Tuscaloosa

In the picture of the Bar Association reading the Declaration of Independence there is 15 people and only 6 of them are wearing masks. The rest are flouting the city ordinance requiring masks. Way to go, lawyers! (Not!)

Tuscaloosa

