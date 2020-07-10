Art Vandelay of Panama City Beach thinks the idea of private businesses helping to pay the cost of lifeguards won’t work and is a crackpot idea.

I'm curious why the Beach thinks that private businesses are willing to spend $250,000 to enter into a three-year contract to provide lifeguard services in front of their beaches.

There is no financial benefit for any of these businesses to do so. These hotels/motels/condos are already packed during the summer months and running at near full capacity.

Putting lifeguards at their locations does nothing for their bottom line other than drain it. They are dreaming to think that any business will take them up on this program as it currently stands.

This crackpot idea could only have been thought up by someone who has never worked in private business. They also want to empower these same lifeguards to write citations for people swimming during double red flags. This will come to a end real quick when the first lifeguard who tries to write a citation to a country boy from Alabama gets beaten up.

Here is an idea, how about simply not rescuing anyone during double reds? If they are dumb enough to enter the water then let them face the consequences.

Much like the CRA, multi-modal facility, and now the possibility of moving all septic residents to sewer (at a cost of $20,000 each!) the lifeguard program is another dump idea in an entire list of dump ideas.

Art Vandelay, Panama City Beach