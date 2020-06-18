It boggles the mind to think that the Confederate flag is still allowed to fly in public places.

A Nazi flag would never be displayed in public without universal contempt yet Hitler’s regime never inflicted the kind of cruelty on African-Americans that is the legacy of slavery.

Likewise, I’d be the first to challenge the display of a hammer and sickle but the USSR was never in a civil war with the United States of America that cost over 600,000 lives and, in its aftermath, led to the rise of state-sponsored segregation that is at the root of so many problems we face today.

I am sick of hearing about the Confederate flag being preserved as a part of history when that history represents innocent blood being let for your “Lost Cause.”

If you don’t understand why it causes such pain, think that if the Confederacy had won the Civil War, how much longer would slavery have lasted in the South? One more day? Twenty more years? One hundred and fifty-five more years?

Your display of that flag gives the impression that you would prefer the status quo of 1861. Are you really that cruel?

Andy Corbin, Shalimar

We respect protesters who have the passion to stand up for what is right and for what is wrong. Sometimes this is the only method that achieves attention and subsequent results. But criminal looting and property destruction have no place in America. The removal of monuments and statues does not change history.

Italian Americans understand discrimination and we stand with all others who are persecuted. For years anti-immigrant sentiment prevailed. Italians were lynched in Louisiana, banned in Birmingham from purchasing property, suffered internment during the war. And to this day hateful, derogatory names are used to describe us.

Every school child has memorized the ditty extolling Christopher Columbus’s discovery of America in 1492. Even if some injustice was committed by Christopher Columbus, it does not negate the fact that he was here. He discovered America. His legacy cannot be eradicated. We cannot judge yesterday’s historical figures with today’s knowledge.

Please do not destroy monuments erected in his memory.

Kathy Foster, President, Joseph B. Franzalia Lodge #2422, Sons & Daughters of Italy in America