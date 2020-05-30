Dr. Eric Weiss says farewell to the Emerald Coast and wishes everybody the best.

My name is Eric Weiss, and I want to thank this community for being my home for the past three years. I was a physician in the Air Force at Eglin until my separation this month. I had the privilege of serving not just the active duty military members stationed here, but the countless retirees and family members as well.

There was quite a culture shock for me upon arriving in the area as I am a South Florida boy (go Hurricanes!), but I quickly came to love my new home. I made many new friends, developed amazing doctor/patient relationships, and formed wonderful memories here.

I am very sad to have to leave it all now. To all those that at one time or another called me their doctor, I hope you feel that I cared for you to the best of my abilities and that your lives became healthier because of it. I tried to do my absolute best every day.

So, to all of you Northwest Floridians that I have called my neighbors over the past three years, thank you for welcoming me into your community. I hope I leave here having made this a better place to live.

I look forward to returning one day. Until then, raise a pint with me in spirit at McGuire’s and soak in those gorgeous rays (with the appropriate amount of sunscreen and social distancing, of course).

Eric M. Weiss, MD, Capt., USAF, MC, Eglin