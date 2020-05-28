That is the question. There is plenty of evidence now to support no masks are as effective as wearing masks. Franklin County is a perfect example to highlight this conundrum.

Franklin County did perfectly well with optional wear. Being skeptical of "the narrative" is a good thing. The real scary part of all this is the attempt by some people to publicly shame individuals and businesses into complying with their view of the world. Groupthink versus individual responsibility, i.e. "1984.”

I think we all have learned something about the response to this virus. We have learned which government agencies and officials we can trust as well as whom we can trust. An event like this current one will happen again; be prepared.

John Weaver