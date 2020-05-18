Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth is not helping Alabamians by undermining the policies of Gov. Kay Ivey and Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer. Their approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has been balanced, effective, and smart. Ainsworth is trying to capitalize on a very difficult situation for his own political aspirations. Maybe it's time to change the way lieutenant governors are selected. That office should not operate in contrast to the governor's office. Alabamians want strong coordinated leadership, not drama.

Tuscaloosa

