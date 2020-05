I read in the paper where another shooting has occurred at the same place in a week. What is going on with these teenagers? They should never be allowed to have a bail set when they murder someone. A life is more important than letting them out. Especially when they get out and do it again. Murder is murder. Please find another way to handle your anger.

Tuscaloosa County

