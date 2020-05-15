Not only did Mr. Ian-Salit totally dismiss the facts that, yes, UV light does kill viruses, it has been used in hospitals and operating rooms for decades!

WOW! Is Mr. Ian-Salit’s response to my letter prima facie evidence that some people are totally obsessed and crazed with hatred for the president of the United States?

Not only did Mr. Ian-Salit totally dismiss the facts that, yes, UV light does kill viruses, it has been used in hospitals and operating rooms for decades! Ongoing research is being conducted on methods to sterilize equipment used on COVID-19 patients and even actively treat them in vivo. (https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/fact-check-covid-19-uv-light-treatment-is-being-studied-not-yet-in-use-in-los-angeles/ar-BB13vZKv).

Numerous studies over the last decade “... showed that high temperature at high relative humidity has a synergistic effect on inactivation of SARS CoV viability ...”. That data is being extrapolated to Covid-19 and replicated. Studies are ongoing with varied results as all studies often do.

WRITE TO US! Send a letter to the editor to the Daily News by following this link or the News Herald by following this link .



He also totally missed my point that opening the beaches for three hours in the morning and three hours in the evening would only tend to concentrate the numbers of people going to beaches to the same time periods. That absolutely countered the whole concept of separating crowds of people. But the most blatant departure from anything in my letter was Mr. Ian-Salit's distorted segue into Trump bashing! Where in my letter did I ever mention Trump, support Trump, or praise Trump, in any way, shape, or form? Trump, Trump, Trump!

Hatred is a disease in and of itself and becomes all consuming. People that hate become obsessed with the subject of their ire (Trump). That subject (Trump) becomes omnipresent in everything they see, read, or participate in. Just hearing the subjects name (Trump) could send some into a hyperbolic rage. Lord! How it must really eat one up inside to be obsessed (with Trump) this way!

And I don’t need a licensed physician to tell me that! I am quite capable of doing my own research and assessments.

Trump! Trump! Trump!

Robert Barnes, Panama City