David Hancock of Fort Walton Beach says safety issues at the proposed beach access on Okaloosa Island should first be addressed.

I have seen letters and email opposing the parking facilities at Beach Access Way 2 on Okaloosa Island. It is frustrating to me that no one remembers why we are here.

Over two years ago Okaloosa County took over the boat basin property as it was UNSAFE. Walked around the boat yesterday and it is still an unsafe unsightly mess. The water is full of debris. What happens when someone, especially a child, is injured?

WRITE TO US! Send a letter to the editor to the Daily News by following this link or the News Herald by following this link .



Okaloosa County needs to move on and address this SAFETY hazard by fixing the boat basin. Have seen the design and it is great.

When the boat basin was still operating folks parked on sand in the beach access way. Tire ruts are still visible. To avoid parking on the sand dump gravel, install one of those matrix gravel coverings that percolate water.

There are lots of ways that can be debated while Okaloosa County address the SAFETY HAZARD the existing boat basin poses.

Dave Hancock, Fort Walton Beach