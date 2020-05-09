Charles Perez of Fort Walton Beach says if you’re planning to hit the beach, observe a few safety precautions.

It’s great news our Okaloosa County commissioners voted to allow us back onto our local public beaches.

For all of us planning to hit the sand, let’s be safe out there. The most problematic areas for implementing social distancing will be the few parking lots near the beaches; especially, since we will all be concentrating into the same five-hour period of the 13+ hours of daily sunshine.

You’ll be safer if you time your vehicle exit and entry to keep away from other people and wear your mask in the parking lot and common areas. Once on the beach area with no one nearby, you’ll have more flexibility to keep the mask on or take it down.

Charles Perez, Fort Walton Beach