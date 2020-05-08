Mike Maloney uses the anniversary of the BP oil spill to write about who really caused the economic hardship here in Northwest Florida.

I found it interesting that you devoted the entire front page of the Sunday, April 19, paper to a rehashing of the BP Oil spill.

People who were here at that time will remember that this part of Florida observed practically no evidence of the spill. In spite of that fact, the news media continually reported grave consequences and as a result the local businesses suffered severe economic hardship.

I wonder if we will look back 10 years from now and realize that the news media was, once again, probably responsible for most of the economic hardship that businesses in the area experienced.

Mike Maloney, Destin

