Last week my good friend Frank Altman passed away.

He was 102 years old and had an extraordinary life. He was one of 12 siblings growing up on a farm in Illinois.

He enlisted in the Army and when the war started he became an aviation cadet earning his silver wings and gold bars. He flew 31 combat B-17 missions out of England bombing Nazi targets. He then transferred to the Pacific flying some 65 B-24 combat missions bombing Japanese targets on the island leading to Japan. He then flew B-9 missions bombing Japan.

In Korea he flew F-86's in combat and during the Cold War he flew B-47's and B-58's. He was a true hero of the "Greatest Generation." Hopefully future generations will remember and hold in high regard these true heroes.

John D. Voss, Colonel, USAF ret. Niceville

This is a reminder to all voters of what happens when an amateur is elected President of the United States.

When Bush left office after 8 years, we were in a deep recession and unemployment was at 10%. This is what Obama inherited. After 8 years of Obama, we had a robust economy and an unemployment rate of 4.1%, this is what Trump inherited.

The first 3 years of this administration was a complete disaster for our foreign policy. Trump’s dealings with North Korea has resulted in them testing more and long range missiles. His dealings with IRAN has resulted with IRAN enriching more n Uranium . His dealings with CHINA has resulted wit CHINA getting the best of him in trade.

The crisis came and he ignored warnings by WHO. In January after the first death by coronavirus , he assigned the V.P. to form a coronavirus Task Force, and he went golfing.

Wonderful, wonderful President! By all mean, vote for him again.

Floyd Pollaski, USN RET, Cantonment