As a future physician, I was saddened to learn that the United States will halt funding the World Health Organization (WHO). While its headquarters may seem far away in Switzerland, its work touches lives around the globe, including right here in the Panhandle.

WHO plays a critical global role in collecting, organizing, and disseminating scientific data about COVID-19. It gives us real-time situational awareness about where and how the disease is spread. WHO currently has three vaccines in clinical trials and more than 70 others in development.

The minute those vaccines are available, I want us all to be able to use them here on the Emerald Coast so we can keep our community safe and reopen local businesses. I have treasured the summers I have spent here with my family and having access to a vaccine for COVID-19 and other prevention tools will help us all to enjoy our wonderful beaches together safely once again.

If we stop funding WHO, we will undermine our access to these tools. Meanwhile, other countries will reopen. Their children will go to school while ours remain locked indoors. I ask Representative Matt Gaetz and Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to do everything they can to keep funding WHO. We need WHO’s vaccine for our community; the WHO truly matters to all Americans.

Emily DeMaio, RN, BSN, Santa Rosa Beach, Emory University School of Medicine

I want to thank the Northwest Florida Daily News for publishing articles almost daily on the break-down of the Florida CONNECT unemploymnent system.

Much has been written about CONNECT, which is a disaster in its own right.

Thousands of applications have been submitted for over six weeks and status's still pending. Seven out of eight applicants have not received one thin dime.

That is an absolute embarrassment! Please keep reporting on this because people are hurting.

Ronald W Poole, Mary Esther