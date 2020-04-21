Our current Gov. Ron DeSantis is failing the State of Florida and all citizens of the United States of America.

Ron DeSantis is playing a Trump game, waiting to hear what he should do next.

We as Northwest Floridians should be appalled by the Governor’s lack of leadership and his waiting to hear what his leader Trump tells him what to do while citizens in Florida die.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Gov..DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Rick Scott have shown a disrespect for our lives for their political benefit.

This is an example of Matt Gaetz’s absurdity:

Gaetz, elected as our federal hovernment House of Representatives District 1 stated, in part in his opinion to an article in the Friday, April 10, Northwest Florida Daily News:

“It’s time to put aside partisan political ambitions and work together with President Trump to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.”

“However, the mainstream media and liberal Democrats have taken no pause in their efforts to tear down our president, even as his early actions were credited with significantly curbing the coronavirus in the United States and saving American lives. While a global pandemic has not lessened Democrats’ zeal to slander and criticize President Trump, it’s time the American people know the facts about how the Trump Administration is fighting for them.”

Gaetz said it was time to put aside partisanship and went on to insult the Democrats in his op-ed .

Gaetz, DeSantis, Rubio and Scott have wasted our lives for their political benefit.

It is our duty as citizens to vote out politicians that lie for their monetary and political benefit.

— Delaine Syster, Miramar Beach