Every day, I find things to be grateful for. Because the next day could be worse and I don’t want to waste this one failing to appreciate what I still have.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.



What is there to say about the strange place that has become our world?

I saw a man running with a mask along Beal Parkway this week.

I no longer go to stores.

I carry a tiny bottle of hand sanitizer in my pocket, as much for emotional comfort as a physical barrier.

I am home every hour of the day except the brief moments I spend exercising, if you can call it that. I miss swimming. I even miss the gym I rarely went to.

Every day, I find things to be grateful for. Because the next day could be worse and I don’t want to waste this one failing to appreciate what I still have.

Sometimes I read about this virus that has left us with nothing to take for granted. Sometimes I study the numbers, trying to predict whether the risk is greater today than it was yesterday, trying to find some small piece of reassurance, feeble though it might be.

Sometimes I don’t. Sometimes I realize that the only thing I can do is what I’m already doing.

I stay home, wash my hands, live in a cloud of Lysol, stare at the computer screen and telephone screen that have become my new reality.

My children – all adults – are home. Sometimes I stare at them.

Their world has changed more than mine. They are bursting into bloom, while I’m the old tree in the front yard. I have seen a lot of springs, a lot of summers, a lot of falls and winters too.

I went away to college and lived it fully. I walked across a stage to get my diplomas. I went to my senior prom.

I worked from the day I turned 16.

I left home when it was time to leave home and came back as I needed to on and off for the next 10 years.

My weekends have opened up. Most of the activities are gone. I am trying very hard to be happy about that. In reality, I am mourning.

We never like our lives so much as when they are taken away from us.

The people we love most can be annoying, inconvenient, obtuse. They are too loud or too quiet. They worry too much or not enough.

They are our most precious possessions and they are at risk, too.

The sun is shining. The weather has been kind and benevolent. We are not in hurricane season yet. We have milk in our refrigerator, iced tea in our glasses and toilet paper in our bathrooms.

Throw all those in the grateful box.

There is much to be grateful for if we look hard enough.

Managing Editor Wendy Victora can be reached at 315-4478 or wvictora@nwfdailynews.com