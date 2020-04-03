Recently, when Salt Lake City experienced a 5.7-magnitude earthquake, a statue depicting the Angel Moroni perched atop the Salt Lake City Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, lost its trumpet.

Some folks are seeing it as a harbinger of doom.

Maybe. But it’s far more likely due to a building shaking in a region unaccustomed to earthquakes of such scale.

We love the idea of such spooky-ooky possibilities.

There are people of faith who can’t seem to wait for the world to end. Like backyard mechanics, they bend and twist and fold and try to hammer the scriptures into supporting their theory of the coming Armageddon.

There have been book series and badly made movies by the dozens. Disgraced televangelist Jim Bakker has found a way to monetize the latest crisis by hustling a phony virus cure and buckets of dried doomsday chow.

Most of the time, the signs are staring us right in the face.

Long before we were told to shelter in place, millions of people have been living in isolation for years due to their advanced age or poverty or disability.

Right now, we are in need of science as much as faith.

It isn’t a binary choice. You can embrace science and your soul won’t go up in a mushroom cloud. Using wipes won’t make you a heretic.

Viruses don’t care about your belief system. They don’t slow down for slogans, politics or magical thinking.

Ignoring science got us into this mess.

As with anything in life, there certainly are spiritual lessons to be had in what is an unprecedented moment in modern history.

In a time of forced separation, maybe the lesson is that we need each other a lot more than we ever thought; or that maybe we aren’t all that different despite what we’re so often told by the shouting heads on TV and talk radio.

Perhaps the lesson is to re-embrace humility and the simple commandment to “love thy neighbor as thyself.”

You still can believe there’s a creator who “sits upon the circle of the earth,” as the prophet Isaiah wrote, and still celebrate the work of Marie Curie, James Watson and Francis Crick, who unraveled the mystery of DNA, and Albert Einstein, who is credited with saying: “Science without religion is lame; religion without science is blind.”

