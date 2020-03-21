You lose a dream. You lose what could have been. When something disappears from your present, it slides out of your future, too.

My mom always taught me that when you lose something that matters to you, you lose more than just a person or an experience or the object itself.

You lose a dream. You lose what could have been. When something disappears from your present, it slides out of your future, too.

And as much as we try to live in the moment, most of us spend a good amount of time thinking about the future. We are travelers, always leaving something and looking for something else, driving down the highway of life on our way to whatever’s next.

This coronavirus, with its closings and cancellations and all-but-forced isolation, is a perfect example.

Those of us fortunate enough to have kept our health, have still lost a way of life. We’ve lost routines. We’ve lost small activities that reassured us. We’ve lost the ability to stop at the store on our way to work. To sit in an office with co-workers.

In the case of college students, they have lost even more. They have lost the homes that, at this time in their lives, feel more real than the places they grew up. The social structures that surround their college homes. The contact with professors and classmates, the opportunity to learn by touching and doing rather than by staring at a screen.

And, they have lost their dreams.

My oldest daughter would have graduated from college on her 22nd birthday, the timing of which she found delightful. Now, that has been suspended. Graduation has been canceled, along with the opportunity to spend her last six weeks as an undergraduate student.

My second daughter also lost six weeks of time in her collegiate world on top of a mountain in Tennessee. It’s an idyllic place, a castle of learning but also a place to find yourself. She lost six weeks of experience, of time with friends, of chances to say goodbye to seniors and make last memories.

She will survive. We all will. But it’s not easy, and it’s not what we planned or even could have imagined a few days or weeks ago.

And now we’re all adapting as fast we can, mourning what isn’t and trying to embrace what is. We’ve lost a good part of the daily fabric of our lives. We’ve lost some confidence in the future.

Most importantly, we’ve lost what feels like control over our lives, and even if that’s an illusion, it’s one we cherish.

Daily News Managing Editor Wendy Victora can be reached at 315-4478 or wvictora@nwfdailynews.com.