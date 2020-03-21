Note: Cindy Wilker of Panama City Beach wrote this letter to the editor prior to Friday’s decision to close area beaches due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In it, she writes: “Treating the pandemic as an economic problem, as opposed to a public health issue, has resulted in the worst response to a pandemic in modern times.”

These are extraordinary times that call for extraordinary leadership. CLOSE THE BEACH.

Instead of a data driven, science-based response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, we are witnessing the worst responses to a pandemic in modern times. There is no point pretending that we are taking this threat seriously. Panama City Beach continues to invite thousands of tourists to the beach. Thousands of tourists are checking in and checking out on a weekly basis. No restrictions. I live on the beach. People are packed in the hot tubs, swimming together, playing on the beach, crowding the elevators and shopping in hordes. The woeful lack of leadership from the federal, state and local government has been disheartening, frustrating and frightening. We need to act now! If we don’t slow the spread of COVID-19 we may be driven into human and economic collapse. It is time to CLOSE THE BEACH.

Donald Trump, Rick DeSantis and Mike Thomas have finally met a problem that can’t be solved using their usual bag of tricks. They won’t be able to doubletalk, deflect, or deny reality. Spewing misinformation, and constantly repeating lies, will not diminish the real-world consequences of their woeful inability to govern. Show some courage. CLOSE THE BEACH.

It is our collective responsibility to do everything in our power to slow the spread of Covid-19. Mike Thomas believes there's a “fine line between protecting residents and risking the local economy.” Really? A fine line? No Mike. There is a bold red line, a Grand Canyon, between protecting the citizenry and generating commerce. Your job is to protect people. Treating the pandemic as an economic problem, as opposed to a public health issue, has resulted in the worst response to a pandemic in modern times. You had the opportunity to protect people and you blew it. CLOSE THE BEACH.

Cindy Wilker, Panama City Beach

