The League of Women Voters is working with elections supervisors around the state to ensure that voters are protected from exposure to the coronavirus.

To Florida supervisors of elections:

The League of Women Voters of Florida wishes to thank each of you for your collective efforts to encourage citizens to vote amidst the growing concerns surrounding COVID-19 across our state.

The League is focusing our efforts in communities across the state to make sure citizens utilize early voting as an option to avoid lines and long wait times on Election day. We’d like to ask that each supervisor ensure that all early vote sites are ensuring that all precautions possible are being taken when it comes to preventing spread of COVID-19.

This includes but is not limited to having the following:

• Hand sanitizer at each polling station

• Sanitizing wipes for touch screen voting machines

• Disinfectant sprays for vote sites and polling workers to utilize where they see fit

• Signs posted that encourage use of the items mentioned above

These measures will help ease voters’ concerns and promote safety while not interrupting our democratic process. As cases of the virus continue to arise in Florida, we fear that these measures will not only be needed for the Florida Presidential Preference Primary Election but the primary election in August and the general election in November.

The League would also like to encourage each supervisor to ensure their staff is facilitating, with ease, the procedure laid out by the secretary of state to allow vote-by-mail ballots to be picked up by a designee via affidavit for those experiencing symptoms of the virus and returned by 7 p.m. on election day.

Patricia Brigham, president, LWV Florida

