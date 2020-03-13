Carole Bernard of Chicago tells gun supporters that nobody wants to take their guns, but asks how much is too much?

When the First and Second amendments were written around 1787 assault weapons were unheard of. The people had pistols and rifles. Woe to us because the founding fathers did not have the foresight to see that with an assault weapon, one person can kill many people in a few seconds.

My son-in-law is a hunter and has taught his sons how to shoot but he agrees that a hunter does not need an assault weapon to hunt, as for one thing it would put so many bullets into an animal that it could not be used for food, trophy or fur.

What would the NRA lose by banning assault guns and any add-ons to make a gun into an assault weapon?

I also have a brother-in-law and his son who have been avid hunters for many years and now, sometimes, they hunt with a bow and arrow as they have become so proficient.

Any idiot can kill a deer by shooting it with an assault weapon. The Second Amendment (I am sure) was written to allow people to protect themselves and their families which can easily be done with a rifle or handgun.

Children are not safe in schools anymore and the teachers are supposed to now carry guns; my great-grandkids are in school now and one of my granddaughters teaches fifth grade. What kind of country do they have to live in?

No one wants to take your rifle or handguns ... why do you need more?

Carole Bernard, (Chicago) winter visitor