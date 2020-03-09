While reading the editorial about how some private schools that get vouchers discriminate against LGBTQ students, I thought, "Here we go again."

It is bad enough that some people are bigoted, and that some of them justify their bigotry with their religious beliefs. But it is atrocious that private schools which practice bigotry are given state funds to operate.

SEND US a letter to the editor

If those schools discriminated against African-American students, which was all too common 50 years or so ago, they could not receive state funds because of a provision in Article 1, Section 2 of the state Constitution.

But because sexual identity is not listed in that section specifically, I guess the schools and the legislators who approved the voucher program feel they can get away with blatant discrimination.

If these schools want to discriminate, let them do it on their own dime.

Pascal de Caprariis, Lynn Haven