Brian Jones believes one letter writer crossed the line between responsible commentary and crazy conspiracy theory and says the paper should weed out those letters.

Now is not a good a time to be adding more fuel to the disinformation pile.

I feel it is very irresponsible for (the newspaper) to be posting nut job conspiracy theories at time when it is hard to separate fact from fiction. I know it is an opinion piece but the writer stating he has a military background gives more volume to his opinion.

I am all in favor of the editorial section and I have even written a few myself but I think you need to be really careful about spread such baseless, xenophobic lies.

Brian Jones, Panama City Beach

SEND US a letter to the editor. Use these forms to submit:

Daily News

News Herald