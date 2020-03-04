A political primary is a preliminary election in which the registered voters of a political party nominate candidates for office. The key word here is preliminary.

The current system allows small states such as Iowa and New Hampshire {assisted by the media} to award front-runner status to the victorious candidate. From there the candidates travel a path determined by which states wants to "leap frog" the other by moving up their primary dates.

Candidates are whisked across the country without any real ability to distinguish regional issues from national issues. Consequently, party platforms are determined by a make-it-up-as-you-go approach. If the primary process were organized on a regional basis, candidates would be able to study the regional issues, campaign to confirm those issues and then receive votes based on the solutions they propose.

A regional approach would also prevent a premature selection of a front runner because success in one region certainly would not guarantee success in the next region. This would also further validate the process because each state would still have a say all the way down to the end.

Finally, the number of delegates awarded in each state should be determined by the percentage of votes won by each candidate.

Accordingly, the political primaries should occur between January and June of each presidential election year. Each of the six regions would be assigned a particular month. A lottery held in June of the previous year would determine which month each region holds its primaries.

An example illustrates the format:

January

Southern (8): AL, AR. KY, LA, MS, TN, VA, WV

February

Southwestern (9): AZ, CA, CO, HI, NV, NM, OK, TX, UT

March

Atlantic (8): DE, DC, FL, GA, MD, NJ, NC, SC

April

New England (8): CT, ME, MA, NH, NY, PA, RI, VT

May

Northwestern (9): AK, ID, KS, MT, ND, OR, SD, WA, WY

June

Middle West (9): IL, IA, IN, MI, MN, MO, NE, OH, WI

Joe Bialek, Cleveland, Ohio