In an opinion column published in The Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 27, John E. Gordon Sr. claimed that eligible Alabamians have difficulty casting their ballot, alleging that gerrymandering plays a role in suppressing the vote of Alabamians.

Gordon went on to define “gerrymandering,” stating it is the method by which “…the party in power draw district lines for elective offices to ensure they keep their positions and stay in power.”

Actually, in Alabama, we have shattered every record in the history of the state for minority voter registration and participation. Since 1994, we have increased the number of African American registered voters in the state from 479,415 to 874,406, as of Jan. 31, 2020, an increase of 82%. It should also be noted that 96% of all eligible African Americans in the state are registered to vote.

Additionally, the number of African American legislators has increased from eight members in 1974 to 34 members today.

The Alabama Secretary of State’s office has registered 1,464,409 voters since I took office in 2015, bringing the state’s total number of registered voters to 3,576,319, as of Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

We have removed more than 860,000 people from voter lists in Alabama because federal and state laws require that we perform routine voter list maintenance. To comply with those laws, we regularly remove people who have moved out of our state, passed away or committed a disqualifying felony.

Our office works to ensure that every eligible U.S. citizen who is a resident of Alabama is registered to vote and has a government-issued photo ID. Our office visits all 67 of Alabama’s counties at least once each year to register voters and issue free photo voter IDs, which we do at no cost at all to the state or the individual. Alabamians can also visit their local board of registrars to register to vote or obtain a photo ID on any day that the county courthouse is open. If someone is unable to visit their board of registrars or one of our mobile photo ID units, a member of our staff will personally visit that individual at their home to issue them a photo ID and ensure they are registered to vote, as we have done on numerous occasions.

Gordon’s claim that the state’s photo ID requirement limits voter participation is simply false. Please note the results of the last four major elections in the state:

On March 1, 2016, more than 1.25 million Alabamians voted, breaking every record in the history of the state for participation in a presidential primary.

On Nov. 8, 2016, more than 2.1 million Alabamians voted, breaking every record in the history of the state for participation in a presidential general election.

On Dec. 12, 2017, more than 1.3 million Alabamians voted and participated in the special U.S. Senate election.

On Nov. 6, 2018, more than 1.7 million Alabamians voted, again breaking every record in the history of the state for a midterm general election.

We expect these numbers to continue to rise throughout the 2020 election cycle, proving that our election laws create no barriers for voters.

As to Mr. Gordon’s point about the relocation of polling places, polling places are moved at the request of the local probate judge and county commission to accommodate the voters in the affected area. Everything done by our office and local election officials is intended to meet the needs of voters, including making it as easy and accessible as possible to cast their ballots.

I encourage everyone who is registered to vote to participate in the primary election on Tuesday and support the candidates and party of your choice so that your voice can be heard.

John H. Merrill is Alabama secretary of state.