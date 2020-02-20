It is a terrible thing the people of Jackson and surrounding areas are going through.

However, it is the third highest water levels recorded there. But the latest will soon be blamed on "climate change.“

The fact I just stated will be ignored by the mass media and the zealots who are hammering away about 'climate change, but all these natural occurrences are part of the still developing earth, like volcanoes, earthquakes, and warm/cold cycles.

The earth is alive folks, and it all has happened before in my humble opinion.

Ronald Lowe, Panama City Beach

While the hype around the coronavirus continues to grow, Florida cannot afford to lose sight of the very contagious and deadly virus that is currently impacting about 19 million people in the nation – the flu.

This session, Representative Tyler Sirois in the Florida House is pushing for a measure that would allow local pharmacies to provide testing and treatment for both the flu and strep.

On behalf of the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the more than 604,000 Hispanic-owned businesses across the state that we serve, we believe Representative Sirois’ House Bill 389 has great potential to help reduce the negative impacts to Florida employers and employees who have fallen ill to these very contagious illnesses.

According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, “the flu causes U.S. employees to miss approximately 17 million workdays due to the flu, at an estimated $7 billion a year in sick days and lost productivity.”

With statistics like these, now is the time to open the door to additional access points for Floridians to receive the health care they need while protecting the economic growth and development for Florida businesses. Allowing local pharmacists to test and treat for the flu and strep would do just that and more.

We encourage Floridians to contact their lawmakers and urge them to support HB 389.

Julio Fuentes

President & CEO

Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce