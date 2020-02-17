Richard White of Mary Esther wonders about the show “What Would You Do?” and how people would react in real life.

They have an entire TV show called “What Would You Do” where unsuspecting people are subjected to bullying, deception, etc. to see how people who are in the venue where these acts takes place will react.

Inevitably, at least one person, and often numerous people, rise to the occasion and accost the person who is acting out. I find it hard to believe that these people that find the actions of those displaying such abhorrent behavior are of one political persuasion or another.

I think most people in such situations know that such behavior is wrong and distasteful and will address it as such when faced with it in close quarters. That being the case, how can so many people find the bullying, name calling, belittling of others, lying, etc. by the president OK?

If it was in a situation where a person acted towards you, someone you knew, or even a stranger in a room where you were present, would you not find such behavior offensive? If this was a person with whom you had to interact on a regular basis, would you not eventuality find a way to not be around him or her?

I don't get it.

Richard White, Mary Esther