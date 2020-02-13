In a recent column, Walter Williams stated that economic ‘principles’ are as unchanging as the 'laws' of physics. He concludes his opinion piece with the statement that, “…the good economist takes into account both the effect that can be seen and those effects that must be foreseen.”

Your readers are reminded that there is a significant difference between the ‘principles’ of economics and the 'laws' of physics which quantify, for example, the influence of gravity on falling objects.

Physics is a pure science, just as chemistry, botany, biology, mathematics. The pure sciences deal with “laws” that are accurate, consistent in all possible examples and can be used to predict future events such as aiming a rocket to land on the moon.

Social sciences such as psychology and sociology take examples of events from the past and then make some hypothetical guesses about what might happen in the future. These hypothetical hunches of future behavior are based on the assumption that all the same past conditions will repeat themselves exactly. Otherwise foreseeing the future is just a guess.

Yes, economics is a social science. It uses mathematics in its guesses about future behaviors - and often badly, with grave consequences. The sub-prime mortgage bubble of 2007-08 is an example. The Black-Scholes equation was a mathematical logarithm developed by two economists, Fisher Black and Myron Scholes, that was used by financial institutions to price a financial contract when it still had time to run.

When sub-prime mortgages became risky, they were bundled and this “Black Hole" logarithm was used to determine that the economic risk to investors was almost zero. This logarithmic, economic assurance was used to add false credibility to insurance companies that insured these feeble economic devices. This intellectual pomposity almost made the world economy collapse.

For Mr. Williams to allege that the principles of economics, and economists from George Mason University especially, can “foresee” future events "just as" the laws of physics is hubris. Hubris leads to nemesis. The false belief by economists in their own “goodness” led to the nemesis of a global financial crisis - saved only by bailouts from the individual public.

Barry Wolfe, Ontario, Canada