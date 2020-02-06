Since its release in November 2017, “Star Wars Battlefront 2” has received regular updates, new characters, new modes and new levels to the point where it is a very different game today then it was when it launched.

The update that came out Monday has been so much fun that I wanted to write about it. As the second update that draws inspiration from “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the developers at DICE added the astromech droids BB-8 and BB-9E to “Battlefront 2” as heroes for the Resistance and the First Order, respectively.

The developers at DICE had added six hero characters and eight reinforcement characters previously, but none feel like the two ball droids. They are among the fastest characters in the game, and they‘re definitely the smallest, a good combination if you’re trying to avoid being shot.

Neither character is as powerful as Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi or most of the other heroes in the game, but you can still have a lot of success with them. BB-9E is more of a support character. BB-8 is the more offensive of the two rollies, and has a great move called the cable spin where he spins around whipping nearby enemies with his tow cables.

When it was announced in December that BB-8 and BB-9E were going to be added to the game, the reaction from fans was not positive. They wanted more popular characters like Ahsoka Tano, Padme Amidala and Asajj Ventress added before two droids. But the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, and I agree with that. DICE bringing BB-8 and BB-9E into the game as playable heroes shows it‘s willing to get a little weird with what it adds to the game.

I would love to see (and these will be very light spoilers for “The Mandalorian” and “The Rise of Skywalker”) the Mandalorian brought in as a character and hull of the star destroyer flying over the hidden Sith planet of Exegol added as a level. The Mandalorian, in particular, could be really fun. He could have Baby Yoda following him close by in his floating pod. They could even give Baby Yoda some passive abilities, like allow him to heal friendly troops if they get close enough.

