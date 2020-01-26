Blogger Steve Ashmore thinks the less money you pay, the less demanding you should be.

The old saying goes, "You get what you pay for." It’s usually lamenting buying cheap goods and wondering why they don’t last, but it can just as easily pertain to spending a little more to get what you like.

Last week I stopped at a fast food restaurant to grab a quick cup of coffee to go. No, I’m not complaining about the quality of their beverage. In fact, this particular franchise serves a decent cup of joe which costs about a quarter of the price for a caramel macchiato at the place so famous for its mermaid logo.

I dutifully stopped at the kiosk and tapped the screen several times to pull up the correct menu item, add cream and sugar, and retrieve a receipt for the cashier. At the counter I found myself behind someone who didn’t feel the need to use the kiosk. Actually, it would have been difficult for this customer to use the self-serve because it appeared that her express purpose was to annoy the entire staff of the eatery.

Perusing the menu displayed above the single cashier, this patron asked about the seasonal "two for" special. The equivalent of asking, "How much food can I get for as little money as possible?" If you’re hungry and broke or you’re trying to feed a family of 12 on a budget, I understand. But this person was well dressed, alone, and drove up in an expensive vehicle.

None of this was bothersome, until the order was placed. An order of nuggets and a fish sandwich with medium, light tartar sauce. "And I want you to tell the cook if there’s not enough sauce, I’m sending it back." There was some back and forth between the customer and employee, discussing the issues what was medium and what was light. The cashier even suggested having the condiment served on the side to allow our patron to apply the sauce as desired, but this was unacceptable.

Management was called in to mediate. Neither side could provide an accurate account of what constituted medium, light. The manager also suggested having the flavoring placed to the side, which was again denied. The dispute was resolved with the manager speaking directly to the cook about what might have been the most complicated order of the week. I got my coffee and left without learning the final disposition of the sale.

I’m not a snob and certainly if one is paying $40 for a steak one should expect better than average service. But if your intent is simply to express your assertiveness, there are better venues than a place that serves its beef on a bun instead of a platter.

