That was a good article in the Jan. 15 on the Bay District Schools lawsuits and such. A bit biased I thought; Attorney Harrison too obliquely threatening for my taste, but an informative article overall none the less. Got me to thinking though.

While I absolutely abhor anything of a frivolous nature (small kids, ballparks and cold beer exempted), my mind could not but wonder about all of the non-frivolous (i.e. valid) lawsuits perhaps facing BDS. Real and tangible lawsuits – ones that impacted both employees and, subsequently, their families in all of the many and varied ways families suffer through such emotional issues.

How many of those are out there? How many dealt with employee issues? How many dealt with our Special Needs children? Or both? How many related to the lower social economic and depressed areas as opposed to the more affluent areas of our County? Oh the questions I could ask were I but king for a day.

One might admire attorney Harrison’s desire to save our taxpayer dollars from such frivolous expenditure – frugal even. Consider though, that win, lose or draw, an attorney wins no matter which way it comes down, for his billing of service remains the same no matter the source of payment – taxpayer money or insurance money or whatever the source.

How much of the attorney’s annual fees are based on defending BDS because of frivolous or legitimate breaches of BDS and public trust? Were BDS to simply work in good faith on damages and such versus dragging matters out forever for valid suits – as in those where federal agencies have found BDS at fault – how much might be saved of taxpayer funds as opposed to expended on attorney fees and such?

Gerry Lowther, Panama City