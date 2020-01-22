Comparisions: What do we want for our citizens in our country?

1: Higher Taxes?

2: Longer wait to see a medical doctor?

3: Higher costs for everything you buy?

4. Less freedom to do and say what you think?

5. Giving a part of your earnings to someone who does not want to work?

6. Someone dictating what you're to eat, drink, and what type of energy you are allowed to use in your home?

Or, do we prefer:

1. Freedom to live your life in a free country with choices you get to make?

2. Freedom to choose your own doctor or not?

3: Lower taxes so you keep more of what you earn?

4. Freedom of speech?

5. Freedom to eat and drink what you want as well as all rights in our Constitution?

If you want the latter then vote for our President this November. Otherwise, you will get the former by voting for the Democrats, Socialism’

Sandra Allard, Shalimar

The State of Florida has two Senators, both were elected by Republicans. Both are sitting as jurors on the Impeachment trial, both have made up their minds to acquit before the trial has even begun. Wonderful how both don’t know what their Oath of Office means. I can understand Scott not knowing, but Rubio is more intelligent than that.

Persons join a political party because they believe in the basic principals of that party. The members of that party will then vote an individual into Congress. They will take an oath of office to defend the Constitution of the U.S. They have been elected to REPRESENT the people of that State, every person in that State, not a political part , not to protect an individual.

It seems our Senators have forgotten this. If they cannot live up to that oath, it is time to remove them from office. Trump don’t pay their wages, WE DO!

I have been a member of the Grand Old Party for 40 years ! These people don’t know what the GOP stands for!

Floyd Pollaski, USN RET, Cantonment