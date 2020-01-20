Both for teachers and journalists, I don’t expect to see whopping raises anytime soon.

Like teachers who flooded Tallahassee with protesters dressed in red, journalists know what it’s like to struggle financially.

The second lowest paid profession? Journalists, who make around $43,640 a year.

Teachers rank fourth lowest and teachers in Florida fell to 46 out of 50 in the nation, averaging just $48,168 annually.

Across the nation, the National Education Association annual report said teacher salaries range from a high of $84,227 in New York to a low of $44,926 in Mississippi.

Teachers participating in the one-day protest Jan. 13 for better pay and better funded education put on an impressive display.

Thousands of teachers with the Florida Education Association teachers’ union dressed in red and blocked downtown traffic around the state capital, demanding Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and state lawmakers do better.

They made their case. The fact that struck me most: 3,000 classrooms in Florida lack a certified teacher.

It made me think about my own beloved news profession.

Pew Research Center analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment Statistics survey data found from 2008 to 2018, newsroom employment in our country dropped by 25%, falling from 114,000 to 86,000.

That makes us endangered.

Both for teachers and journalists, I don’t expect to see whopping raises anytime soon.

In part, that’s because we didn’t earn our bachelor degrees and, in some cases, masters degrees to make a killing. We knew full well what we were getting ourselves into.

However, we share a love for our underpaid but important professions.

Teachers get to shape and inspire young minds.

Journalists act as the fourth estate, whether politicians recognize that fact or not.

I’ve experienced it first hand. One recent example is the establishment of the Community Maritime Park on Pensacola’s downtown waterfront. Despite strong opposition, it sailed through a special election in fall 2006.

Try finding an opponent to the park on Pensacola Bay today.

Plus, the person I most admire? My high school journalism teacher, the late John G. Carlton. Thank you, Mr. Carlton.

