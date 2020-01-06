Where else can you experience beaches with such strikingly white, soft sand, towering sand dunes and clear blue water. The view takes your breath away and causes you to just stare in wonder.

One of the top reasons I choose to live in Northwest Florida easily remains its natural beauty.

Ever since I had a job interview here in 1994, my eyes swallowed up all its diverse, attractive environments.

I often think how blessed I am to live here. Somewhere I can have miles and miles of beaches to myself.

In the late 1990s, my small Northwest Florida Daily News office in Navarre overlooked the Santa Rosa Sound. I never struggled to go into work. I think the rest of my co-workers wished they had my digs.

While making calls for stories, I could often plant a pole out the back door to the Navarre bureau and try to catch dinner out in the sound.

It was like living a dream.

Making it even more attractive? It lacked screaming editors and intense deadlines. Everyone was professional and everyone got along well.

It also had its share of interesting stories, such as deadhead logging. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, the area grew virgin pine forests and supplied the world’s lumber. The wood was fireproof and bug proof.

I remember going out on the Yellow River with an old cracker in bare feet, shorts and a T-shirt. The heart pine remains coveted today and many sank to the bottom of rivers throughout Northwest Florida when they were chopped, tied together and floated downstream. The state decided to hand out permits to let people fish them out.

He would use his bare feet to find the lumber. I asked him how he could tell when he found the valuable pine and not an alligator. "Da blood," he said straight faced.

I do miss the purple-hued mountain peaks in Tucson, Arizona. When you drove up the 9,000-foot peak to Mount Lemmon you cross an imperceptible line where the saguaro stop and the pines start.

But Northwest Florida has become my home now. Its uniqueness is unmatched in the United States.

Plus, it’s sunny and 71 degrees this Friday.

