Leonard Moulton of Ponce De Leon hopes Republicans come to their senses regarding President Trump.

I hope that our Republican Congress stops acting like President Trump hasn't done anything wrong.

He has abused his office and embarrassed our great nation. I'm a registered Republican and I for one am tired of the things going on in the White House. He's rude and he's shady. Everyone is afraid to stand up to him or oppose anything he says or does!

What is wrong with everyone?

It's not supposed to be us against them ( Republicans against Democrats ). It's supposed to be we the people. He said he would drain the swamp; instead he has flooded it! And even most newspapers won't speak out because they're afraid of the reaction from Trumpets.

Well, as I said, I'm a registered Republican and I'm not staying quiet. I've never seen people so brainwashed in my 60 years. I hope that you have the courage to write about this one on American’s opinion on this outrageous man and his circle.

Our democracy is at stake.

Leonard Moulton, Ponce De Leon