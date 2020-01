Carol Maitland Shippey of Panama City remembers a lesson about freedom taught to her by her Cuban Spanish teacher.

I had a Cuban Spanish teacher in 1967.

She said to us: The first thing Castro did was take everyone’s guns. The second thing he did was was to announce new banking, took all our money, and never replaced it.

She then looked at us and said, "You do not understand the freedom you have in your country."

Let us keep our freedom.

Carol Maitland Shippey, Panama City