Claude Maddox of Westford, Maine takes another letter writer to task for not checking his facts before putting pen to paper.

In a recent letter to the editor by William Meadows (Dec. 27), he accuses Democrats of having "a new word or phrase every night and the talking heads repeat it over and over ... watch the liberal news and you will see just that."

He then repeats no fewer than nine times the term "free stuff," a derisive term for social assistance repeated over and over by Republican politicians and talking heads in conservative media. Does he not see the irony?

Then, he cites Thomas Jefferson as saying that "democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those that are willing to work and give to those who would not," a pithy quote to be sure but not something Jefferson ever actually said. Does he not bother to fact-check what sounds suspiciously like one of the many fake memes seen on social media?

I am certain that Mr. Meadow is a fine person and do not mean to cast aspersions on his character, but these examples represent two of the ways in which what has become known as the "right wing alternate universe" has befuddled citizens and filled them with misinformation, and why we have a president who is clearly far more corrupt than Nixon ever was, yet may not be removed from office.

Claude Maddox, Westford, Maine