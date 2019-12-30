The federal budget is bloated, wasteful and full of frivolous spending. While there certainly others keeping tabs on questionable spending, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, has been compiling reports on over $50 billion in wasteful federal spending throughout the year, combined into a single year-end edition. It’s worth reflecting on some of the examples flagged by Paul.

“Another year gone already,” writes Paul in the introduction to the report released with a “Festivus” theme. “It seems like just yesterday I was sounding the alarm over a $20 trillion debt, and now the U.S. has pushed past $23 trillion! The more things changed in 2019, the more they stayed the same.”

This year, Tax Freedom Day for the average American didn’t come until April 16. That day marked the point at which Americans worked enough to pay their tax obligations for the year, in other words.

It’s a way of thinking about the fact that Americans work long and hard to fork over large amounts of their money to government, which they entrust to make prudent choices on their behalf.

And sure, governments more or less deliver on what Americans expect. But often that’s delivered with a lot of wasted spending and lot of choices made by politicians and bureaucrats that don’t make a whole lot of sense.

The top item, making up most of the $50 billion, is $48 billion in improper Medicare payments. While there’s plenty of talk about expanding Medicare to everyone, one good start might be to focus on cleaning up existing problems within the system.

It might not be as politically appealing as promising to expand it, but it’s important work that needs to be done.

Among some of Sen. Paul’s other findings of how federal money is being used:

• $466,991 was allocated to study the mating calls of frogs in Panama.

• $100,000 to subsidize the movie industry in Pakistan.

• $2 million to improve television programming in Moldova.

• $1.2 million to study online dating habits.

• $20 million to teach Lao to Laotians.

• $2.7 million in surplus military equipment for a Michigan town with less than 7,000 people.

• $10 million to promote “green growth” in Peru.

• $708,000 spent on getting zebrafish hooked on nicotine.

• $22 million to raise the standards of cheese produced in Serbia.

• $16 million to improve schooling in Egypt.

Now, it’s possible that some or even all of these merit funding. But does it have to come from American taxpayers?

Private philanthropy and investment sound like a more appropriate route for many of these items.

With our national debt as high as it is, is it too much to ask for some fiscal discipline?

Alas, both parties appear to have entered into a silent agreement to say nothing about federal spending or the national debt. As a result, we can expect wasteful and frivolous use of tax dollars to continue.

This editorial first appeared in The Orange County (Calif.) Register (TNS).