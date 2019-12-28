Congress has a duty to weigh whether the FISA courts should be allowed to continue, since they obviously cannot be trusted to protect Americans’ civil liberties. If they remain, there must be much stronger safeguards than heretofore. And those who willfully deceive the court must face severe consequences.

The notion of a secret federal court granting vast powers to U.S. security and intelligence agencies to spy on people, including American citizens, is inherently chilling — the stuff, really, of police states. Yet the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (also known as “FISA courts” based on the act that authorized them) has been doing this since its inception in 1978.

We were told this is necessary for our security. FISA courts rule on surveillance requests against suspected spies. To hold the hearings in public would be to out secret intelligence and to tip off potential targets. But because of their secretive nature, FISA courts must be closely watched to prevent outrageous government skulduggery from occurring.

Consider the findings of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Horowitz detailed the means used to obtain warrants from the secret FISA court. Opposition research — funded by Democrats and filled with unsubstantiated rumors — was used to commence an investigation into the Trump campaign and, later, administration. When the investigation turned up no evidence of wrongdoing, and significant problems with the research’s accuracy came to light, that was hidden from the court, which kept issuing warrants.

As the report noted, in one case, an FBI lawyer brazenly doctored evidence, taking an email stating that target Carter Page was being used by the U.S. government as a resource for information about the Russians and changing it say he was “not” such a resource. All of this led to a costly special-counsel investigation.

In light of that, many civil libertarians are asking: Are Americans’ Fourth Amendment rights, which guard against unreasonable searches and seizures, being adequately safeguarded? This is an urgent question, given that the FBI is granted some 1,500 FISA warrants annually.

This week, the FISA court itself issued a rare public rebuke of the FBI for lying to the court under the watch of its then-director, James Comey.

″[T]he Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) provided false information to the National Security Division (NSD) of the Department of Justice, and withheld material information from NSD which was detrimental to the FBI’s case, in connection with four applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) for authority to conduct electronic surveillance of a U.S. citizen named Carter W. Page. When FBI personnel mislead NSD in the ways described above, they equally mislead the [FISA] court,” noted presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer.

She gave the FBI until Jan. 10 to enumerate specific ways it would clean up its act.

Concerns were raised more than two years ago. What took her so long to respond? Will those who wantonly lied to the court face any punishment?

Congress has a duty to weigh whether the FISA courts should be allowed to continue, since they obviously cannot be trusted to protect Americans’ civil liberties. If they remain, there must be much stronger safeguards than heretofore. And those who willfully deceive the court must face severe consequences.

Let us hope that can be done without the excessive partisanship that has poisoned our government in recent years.