One of those memories ingrained into my brain is my 11-year-old daughter telling me one of her friends was her cross to bear.

At first it struck me as funny.

I couldn’t imagine a child carrying that much pressure from one person.

But then I remembered, I used to have a hot-headed perspective.

People could drive me nuts.

Today, though, no matter how nuts I get, I treat treat them kind.

It’s not an easy thing to do. Mostly it’s reserved for saints and I’m a long way from one.

In fact, my temper was lightning quick. It would take stupid stuff like getting cut off in traffic or getting into a fight over something dumb.

One time, I borrowed a car to drive to a high school baseball playoff. I had to get permission from the editor to take it for a nearly two hour trip to Phoenix. The station wagon catching a flat fat tire in 100-degree heat on the way home didn’t make me mad.

A friend in the newsroom, though, snatched the vehicle after I got back home without my permission. That’s not all. He used it to drink a dozen beers and he left the empties. The editor believed that it was my fault. It was a huge, huge mess.

I could have stayed angry at him but I didn’t. Eventually, I forgave him.

Letting things like that go can really make your life become so much less stressful.

People who knew me back then, thought I had a temper. Today, it would be hard for them to believe I let things roll off my back.

But it’s the right thing to do. Why should you remain so mad at certain people who did you wrong?

A family feud makes things worse, not better.

I enjoy living happy-go-lucky. It keeps me sane. It gives me a funny outlook at things that make most people stay angry at for years.

Before, I had a difficult time seeing the comedy of a bad situation. Now, I overcome all the awful things in my life…eventually.

I would never describe my daughter as a drama queen or other words. She always remains nice, even to those who cross she bears.

I’m glad I’ve become like her.

