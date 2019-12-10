Glen E. Leirer of Panama City Beach doesn’t think the case against President Trump in the impeachment hearings amounts to any more than democratic posturing.

As a few people did, I watched the Democratic impeachment hearings a couple weeks ago.

Several things about this are hard for me to see the sense of. Why would we want to impeach the president for withholding foreign aid (tax money) until we could verify the corruption in the Ukraine government was resolved, regardless of the reason?

Thank goodness we have a president who would rather spend our tax money here than on foreign aid. Seems it is not too much to ask for an investigation into corruption prior to getting a White House office visit with the most powerful man on earth.

This thing about dirt on the Biden’s because President Trump is afraid that Joe will be his opponent in the 2020 election: Give me a break. Trump beat a dozen or so Republicans and the smartest woman in the world in 2016 and they think he is worried about Sleepy Joe?

The Dems continued to use the false narrative that Trump wanted the investigation on Burisma company to dirty Biden before the 2020 election, but in fact there is plenty of information the Ukraine government was supporting Clinton against Trump in 2016.

As for Russia meddling in our elections we should also be concerned with any other country meddling in our elections. There is plenty of information on the Ukraine meddling, but the mainstream media will never report it because it does not fit their narrative and hatred for this president.

Glen E. Leirer, Panama City Beach

