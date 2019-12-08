As I read Ms. Haynes letter deriding President Trump, I see another perfect example of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and a lack of knowledge of what’s happening in the real world!

Currently, our mainstream media is promoting the idea that Russia is our enemy and China is our friend that we are unduly persecuting with trade demands. Nothing could be further from the truth.

I have been to Russia twice, once before the collapse of the USSR, and once afterwards. I’ve been to the Ukraine just before the Russian invasion into the Crimea. Also, I’ve been to China twice, so i speak with some knowledge of the relationships involved.

China is one of the greatest violators of human rights in the history of the world, but we have become blinded to their atrocities by the ability to buy cheap goods from China.

They are responsible for far more deaths than Hitler, or any other despot. Mao’s prison camps killed untold millions, and the current regime is killing more millions, especially various religious groups. In addition, they are harvesting organs from these prisoners, many while still alive and conscious, and the bodies disposed of secretly.

China is determined to become the dominant world power and Trump’s policy regarding the trade wars is designed explicitly to counteract that.

There are now 3 major superpowers: the USA, Russia and China. Historically, when one superpower becomes too aggressive, the others have teamed up against them. Currently, Russia and China are aligning together against us because of the negative media conjecture against Russia. Whether we particularly like Putin is immateria ... the threat by China is far greater, and we should be aligning with Russia against China. The evidence of Russia’s “meddling” in our elections essentially boiled down to placing false information on Facebook and other media! No actual physical votes were affected, and anyone dumb enough to be swayed by something they read on Facebook is too dumb to vote!

After my visits to Russia, I found them to be wonderfully friendly and hospitable. As Americans, we have far more in common with Russia than we ever will have with China.

I have no doubts that Putin is far more worried about the eventual domination by China than most could imagine.

Now, let’s consider the Ukraine. It is one of the most corrupt countries in the world, has been and still is. When I was there, our guides everywhere told us how corrupt their country was. Official unemployment figures were sky-high, because the only jobs available were government jobs, and to get a job, you had to have a relative or close friend get you a job. And, of course, those government jobs worked little and stole money from the public funds, all the way to the president at that time. In actuality, there was an underground economy in which people performed services and paid no taxes, in order to survive.

We traveled also to the Crimea, and to Sevastopol. Sevastopol was the major seaport leased by the Russian Navy at that time, and we were told that the majority of the population in the Crimea was of Russian descent. Historically, the Crimea has been part of Russia for hundreds of years. Even before the invasion, we heard talk that many residents wanted to be part of Russia again. It was no secret that something was going to happen. However much we might think that this was Russian aggression, it was obvious the population there was in favor of the invasion and considered it a liberation.

On the flight out of the Ukraine, we sat next to some officials with a US defense subcontractor and heard some interesting facts. They were sent over to the Ukraine to train the Ukrainian soldiers on how to use the sophisticated equipment we were supplying…..however, our trainers said they had to finally give up because the Ukrainians were so incompetent and ignorant, they could not learn how to use the systems. How many millions did the US waste on such fiascos??

This gets us to the real corruption in the Ukraine. How does a coke-head reject from the US Navy like Hunter Biden get a job on the board of a Ukrainian gas company and make a small fortune for doing nothing?? His father, Joe Biden, VP at the time, just happened to be involved with the Ukraine at that time. This is what we should be screaming about, not Trump’s effort to make sure we’re not going to keep feeding money down a rat hole!

As several historical scholars have said…..if what Trump did was an impeachable offense, then no president in our history would have stayed in office. And, if anyone thinks that the House impeachment proceedings will amount to anything other than distract Congress from doing their real job, then they will be sadly mistaken. Congress needs to get on with their work, and Trump haters need to find something else to do with their lives!